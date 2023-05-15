Meanwhile, StickydrawzG tweeted someone else’s build of an orbital strike satellite laser cannon, which was used to wipe out a three-headed dragon. Then there was Twitter user RobFletch1393, who posted a video of a Trojan Horse, explaining that Rehydrated Ganondorf “won’t know what hit him.”

Advertisement

My personal fave, though, is this TikTok compilation tweeted out by angelmendoza. The clip cycles through an evolution of TotK builds, starting with a small car with a couple of javelin-type weapons glued onto the front and an exposed tank that shoots laser beams before ending with a plane capable of dropping bombs on unsuspecting goons. Talk about leveling the battlefield.

Advertisement

Read More: Should You Play Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Before Tears Of The Kingdom?

Advertisement

TotK players are really running hog wild in Hyrule Kingdom. While some have gotten stuck in the tutorial area for longer than intended, many have left the Sky Islands to see what else Link can get up to—and it’s a lot! I mean, folks are even torturing the forest spirits Koroks for no discernible reason. It’s fucked, but that’s kind of the beauty of Link’s latest escapade: There’s a nigh limitless amount of potential for wild experimentation and emergent gameplay.

 