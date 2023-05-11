I…don’t even know what to say here. Why? What’s going on? How long did it take to build? Can this thing kill a Bokoblin or, better yet, Rehydrated Ganon? Is it excited to see Link? An endless array of questions come to mind, none of which matter as my eyes are affixed on the flamethrowing dick. If there’s one thing I can say, it’d simply be this: I love player creativity. Having a vision and seeing it through to completion, regardless of how frustrating or tedious it might be, brings me such motivation. Will I create a huge person-looking structure with a flamethrowing dick? Probably not, but seeing what’s possible inspires me to flex my own creative muscles in Tears of the Kingdom.

Read More: Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Fixes Some Of BotW’s Fumbles

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait long to get those creative juices flowing as Tears of the Kingdom lands this week. Good luck out there, y’all. Here’s hoping you use Ultrahand for practical and impractical constructions, just as Nintendo intended…or maybe not? Who cares, though? You do you.

