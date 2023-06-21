Back to Peach, though. Nintendo was coy about details, but from the bubbly, bubblegum-colored trailer, I’m already feeling very excited about it.

In the very brief trailer, we see Peach blossom onto a stage and then run through its set—complete with facsimile castles and knee-high enemies—to sparkle her way to victory. A seven-point star (with ribbon arms!) trails behind her, and she harnesses its power to eliminate enemies blocking her way and complete set pieces, like a bare cherry tree in need of more frothy flowers.

Something interesting happens when she “steps on this particular spot on stage,” the developers said. A cutscene seems to trigger, and Peach’s star whirls around her until her dress turns Cinderella blue, and then supernova white.

“What on Earth is happening?!” the developers say. I don’t know, Nintendo, you tell me!

The project does not yet have a release date, but since Nintendo’s Direct focused on 2023 games, I’m guessing that it’ll be in our hands soon.

