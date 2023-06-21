Nintendo

The trailer started with the classic game rendered in its 2D pixel art form before transitioning into full 3D animation. It’s cute and bubbly in the best way. But despite the new coat of paint, this is still Super Mario RPG through and through. The game finds Mario and Peach join forces with Bowser and a few newcomers—Geno and Mallow—to save the Mushroom Kingdom from a new threat, the vile Smithy. Defined by endlessly charming dialogue, involving turn-based combat that incorporates turn-based inputs, and endless touches that bring the world of Mario to life in a whole new way, the game’s reputation as a beloved SNES title and a wonderful RPG is well-earned.

The game launches this November on Nintendo Switch and preorders are now available. But this isn’t the only Mario game Nintendo revealed during its Direct livestream. After styling on Mario in the Super Mario Bros. Movie, the company revealed that Princess Peach will get her own game as well.

