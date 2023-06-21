Nintendo revealed a bunch of its upcoming fall games during its June Direct, and two of the biggest qualify for its ongoing Switch voucher discount program. Separately, Super Mario RPG Remake and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are $60 a piece, but you can save $20 when you buy both of them together.

The Nintendo Switch game vouchers are still one of the best deals in gaming, especially on a platform that doesn’t regularly discount new first-party exclusives as quickly as Sony or Microsoft do. The way it works is you pay $100 up front and get two coupons in exchange. The coupons can then be redeemed for new games, letting you essentially get $10 off new releases when you buy them in pairs. (The only drawback to watch for is the Nintendo vouchers, if left unused, expire after one year.)

It was a great way to pick up Nintendo’s first $70 game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, when it came out in May, and Pikmin 4, Super Mario RPG Remake, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder all qualify too, as do a bunch of other recent games like Fire Emblem Engage, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a long list, and includes stuff that’s not currently on sale as part of the Switch’s current summer Hyper Max Sale. Another nice little wrinkle is that buying the vouchers gets you an additional 5 percent back in eShop gold coins, which is another $5 in store credit.

While other games, consoles, and services are getting more expensive, the voucher program essentially makes every new first-party Switch game just $50 if you’re buying in bulk. Given Super Mario Bros. Wonder is Nintendo’s first 2D side-scrolling Mario platformer in a decade, and Super Mario RPG Remake is a reimagining of a beloved retro classic, it’s kind of the perfect pairing too. Unless Super Mario Bros. Wonder sucks, which it could. Super Mario RPG Remake at least, assuming it stays true to the original, will hopefully be everything fans have been hoping for.



