Hey, listen: You weren’t playing Zelda during that whole presentation were you? It’s okay. I don’t blame you. Well, whether you were elsewhere during Nintendo’s Direct presentation today or exploring the vast world of Hyrule, we’ve got the roundup of everything Nintendo showed off, including Pikmin 4 and much more.



Pokemon DLC: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero



Nintendo

Can you believe we still haven’t caught them all? Today we saw some of the first in-game footage of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, new DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.



Sonic Superstars

Nintendo / Sega



It’s time to side-scroll like its the ‘90s with Sonic Superstars—and now you can do so with friends! The latest Sonic game is expected to arrive this autumn.



Palia

Nintendo / Singularity Six



Palia a chill, free to play game where you can enjoy a more blissful, serene life fishing, hanging out around windmills, robots, and enjoying the sights and sounds of a fantasy world.



Persona 5 Tactica



Nintendo / Atlus



Persona 5 Tactica is expected to arrive on November 17, 2023. Today’s trailer showed some feature-packed tactical combat that looks rather speedy and lively.



Mythforce

Nintendo / Beamdog



Who doesn’t love Saturday morning cartoons? Mythforce aims to capture that eternal youthful spirit of adventure that only mornings spent staring into a colorful screen can. It arrives on the Nintendo Switch on later this year.



Splatoon 3 Splatfest



Nintendo

It’s time for some ice-cream themed Splatfest nonsense this July. The new event will run from July 14 at 5 PM PST to July 16, 5 PM PSt.



Detective Pikachu Returns



Nintendo



It’s time to get cracking on some cases there, gumshoe. Well, after Pikachu has his coffee. That’s right, it’s Detective Pikachu time and its hitting the Switch on October 6, 2023. I just hope he’s getting in a good breakfast with all that coffee cause, folks, it ain’t good to drink that stuff on an empty stomach.



Super Mario RPG

Nintendo

It’s all the jumping and climbing you love from Mario, but now with some tactical, stat-based combat featuring magic powers and other ways to strategically take down Bowser’s evil forces. Super Mario RPG is a remake of the original game and launches on November 17, 2023.



A Princess Peach Game





Nintendo

Princess Peach is getting her own game! Nintendo described this as a brand new game and while we didn’t see a whole lot from this quick look, it did promise to reveal more at a later date.



Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon

Mario’s brother has some more spooky places to explore with a remaster of the 3DS title, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon. Not much else was shown of this return.



Batman: Arkham Trilogy



Nintendo / Warner Bros.



The Arkham games, with all DLC packages are coming to Nintendo Switch (and hopefully Arkham Knight won’t melt our consoles). These are some excellent modern super hero games and they’re expected to hit Nintendo’s console on this Fall.



Gloomhaven



Nintendo / Flaming Fowl Studios



Gloomhaven is bringing its dungeon crawling brutality to Nintendo Switch on September 18. It’s time to kill some mean, underground creatures, turn-based style.



Just Dance 2024 Edition

Nintendo / Ubisoft



If you’re into dancing and own a Nintendo Switch, Ubisoft’s got you covered with the launch of Just Dance 2024 Edition on October 24, 2023.



Silent Hope



Nintendo / XSeed Games

This very cute and pretty looking action RPG features fate-bound characters who must venture out to do battle. It promises “ever-changing dungeons,” which sounds like a wonderful invitation to grind should the combat feel satisfying enough.



Fae Farm



Nintendo / Phoenix Labs



Don’t you just wanna farm, fish, and hang about in a fantasy realm? Well Fae Farm promises to give you just that on the Nintendo Switch on September 8.



Hot Wheels: Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged

Hot Wheels: Unleashed 2 is expected to arrive on the size-appropriate Nintendo Switch on October 19.



Manic Mechanics

Nintendo / 4J Studios



Time to get to work on some go-kart-like vehicles and put them to the test on some tracks with friends. Just watch out for those UFOs (or are we calling them UAPs now?)



Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope DLC

Nintendo / Ubisoft



The Nintendo-Ubisoft collab project Mario + Rabbids continues with a new DLC featuring some mean-lookin’ rabbids and a lush jungle. And hey, it’s available right now. Like, seriously, go check the eShop.



Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince

Nintendo / Square Enix

Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince arrives on December 1, 2023, setting you on an adventure in the world of Dragon Quest on a journey to deal with some nasty monsters.



Pikmin 4

Nintendo

The always cute, and maybe a little-bit-weird world of Pikmin will be returning to the Nintendo Switch by way of a fourth entry. The last time we saw this adorable world, we were told its development was nearly complete. It’s eyeing a July 21 release date and features a number of unique puzzles with elemental Pikmin to aid in traversal and now you can even venture out after dark to find Glow Pikmin! A demo lands on June 28.

And there’s also a remaster of Pikmin 1 and 2 on the way.



Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Nintendo / Konami



Ya’ll! The original Metal Gear Solid trilogy is hitting the Nintendo Switch, along with the classic titles Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2 (and even that Snakes Revenge thing that Hideo Kojima had nothing to do with). It launches on October 24, 2023 as an all-in-one package or al a carte, and you won’t hear from me for awhile after it launches. I’ll be that silent.

Vampire Survivors

Nintendo / Poncle



The endless wave phenomena finally arrives on Nintendo Switch. As many a Steam Deck owner will tell you, this is an excellent way to spend some time in a portable format. It arrives on August 17, 2023.



Headbangers Rhythm Royale



Nintendo / Glee-Cheese Studio



I’m not sure if it’s cute or creepy, or some combination of both. But if you’re into headbanging while being a pigeon, you can enjoy some delightfully musical mini games with our avian comrades on October 31 of this year.



Penny’s Big Breakaway

Nintendo / Evening Star



A bright and colorful platformer, Penny’s Big Breakaway will let you gather tokens, hop around, and smash through a playful-looking world. No release date was provided.



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Boost Course Pass Wave 5



Nintendo

The race never ends. Nintendo showed off the next DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which features a new mini-themed course set in a...bathroom? Some new characters like Wiggler and Kamek. Its expected this summer.



Star Ocean The Second Story R



Nintendo / Square Enix



Star Ocean 2 is getting a lovely looking 2.5 remake. Square Enix’s space-faring RPG series has had multiple entries over the years, so its not always clear where to start. Second Story was a pretty popular title on the original PlayStation, so its a welcome return from a much-loved franchise.



WarioWare: Move It!



Nintendo



WarioWare: Move It! features motion-controlled mini-games galore. You know, at least it will get me off the couch. It also features local co-op with up to four players in its party mode.



Nintendo Live Seattle 2023

If you can’t get enough Nintendo on the screen, why not in person? You’ll need to be in Seattle though. Nintendo Live Seattle 2023 opens on September 1, with registration open until June 22.



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo



As was discovered by clever dataminers recently, new Amiibo of Princess Zelda and Ganon will arrive Holiday season 2023. Now you can get those paraglider fabrics.



Super Mario Bros. Wonder



Nintendo

Super Mario Bros. Wonder looks like it will offer some classic Mario gameplay packaged in some modern pretty graphics. It’s a side-scrolling fest across a wide variety of levels in the Mushroom Kingdom and is expected to launch on the Switch on October 10, 2023.



And that’s everything Nintendo took to showing off today. Some release dates are certainly closer than others, but which ones are you looking forward to most?



