Datamining has revealed, courtesy of Universo Zelda, that the Princess Zelda and Gerudo King fabrics correspond with amiibo ID’s 1049 and 1050 respectively. These amiibo do not exist currently. (Notably, the Link amiibo released alongside Tears of the Kingdom has ID 1048.)

Kotaku has reached out to Nintendo for comment.