Link has had a Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo figure since the game launched back in May, but Nintendo announced during its June Nintendo Direct that both Princess Zelda and sexy rehydrated Ganondorf are also getting their own figures this holiday.



Advertisement

Nintendo has yet to confirm what functionality the figures will have when they launch, but Tears of the Kingdom has primarily used Amiibo as a quick way to get supplies and resources. Along with giving you things to craft and fuse, some Amiibo will grant you new some cosmetics like different paraglider designs. But given the Link Amiibo mostly just gives you new supplies, the Zelda and Ganondorf ones are probably similar.

Read more: 15 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

In the past, some Amiibo have been a hot commodity that required you to be at your computer or on your phone the second pre-orders went live. As of this writing, you can’t pre-order either the Zelda or Ganondorf Amiibo figures, but over the years, Amiibo supply issues have shifted and collectors have become less feral. So odds are you’ll have an easier time tracking down either of these figures. Personally, I really love the design of Zelda, who holds the damaged Master Sword in her hands as she floats off the ground. Zelda’s story in Tears of the Kingdom is deeply tied to the Master Sword in a way that hit me harder emotionally than probably any other moment in the game when I discovered it. So while my love for Ganondorf’s buff design in Tears of the Kingdom is still present, the Zelda figure is the one I’m actually gravitating toward buying.

For more on Tears of the Kingdom, check out Kotaku’s Zelda hub and take a closer look at both figures by clicking through the slideshow.