Here's What Amiibo Get You In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo has confirmed that it is releasing a brand-new Link amiibo when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches this year on May 12, and that older amiibo from The Legend of Zelda series can be scanned for “helpful materials, weapons, or a paraglider fabric based on the amiibo you scanned.”



According to the official Nintendo Twitter account, the new Link amiibo launching on May 12 will give you a cool blue and brown skin for your in-game paraglider, with the Hylian crest embroidered on it. The Link rider amiibo from Breath of the Wild gives you a darker, more game-appropriate fabric, while the Zelda and Loftwing amiibo from Skyward Sword offers a blue grey glider, and the Majora’s Mask Link amiibo gives you, obviously, a Majora’s mask paraglider.

The tweet doesn’t tell you what “helpful materials” or weapons you might get from scanning these amiibo, or if all the other other amiibo that have released throughout Zelda’s history will give you a different themed motif when scanned. We reached out to Nintendo for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication. The new Amiibo probably worth getting, though. For Breath of the Wild, players were able to use Amiibo to get rare loot.

As always, expect the newest Tears of the Kingdom amiibo to fly off the shelves, as these little collectibles often sell out immediately. Back in 2021, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons villager amiibo cards were impossible to find, leading to a second-hand market of ridiculously racked-up prices offering buyers a chance to get Raymond on their island if they just forked over $175.

The amiibo information was deftly snuck into the Tears of the Kingdom presentation at yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, which also gave us our best look at the sequel yet. There’s a hot air balloon, a tractor, and a creepy zombie-looking demon dude, who could very well be Ganondorf. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases on May 12 for Nintendo Switch, and yes, it will cost $70.