Wonder what the biggest Nintendo Switch sellers are? Sure you do! Nintendo has updated its list of top ten selling games. Let’s have a look.



The list is for worldwide life-to-date numbers as of September 30, 2021. These sales figures include both bundled units and downloadable copies.

10. Ring Fit Adventure

Released: October 18, 2019

Life to date: 12.21 million copies

9. Splatoon 2

Released: July 21, 2017

Life to date: 12.68 million copies

8. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

Released: November 16, 2018

Life to date: 13.83 million copies

7. Super Mario Party

Released: October 5, 2018

Life to date: 16.48 million copies

6. Super Mario Odyssey

Released: October 27, 2017

Life to date: 21.95 million copies

5. Pokémon Sword/Pokémon Shield

Released: November 15, 2019

Life to date: 22.64 million copies

4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Released: March 3, 2017

Life to date: 24.13 million copies

3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Released: December 7, 2018

Life to date: 25.71 million copies

2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Released: March 20, 2020

Life to date: 34.85 million copies

1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Released: April 28, 2017

Life to date: 38.74 million copies



There shouldn’t be any surprises if you’ve been checking in with Nintendo’s top Switch sellers chart. However, what’s interesting is when you compare what games are selling big to what games have done well on previous hardware.



For example, exercise games, party games, Pokémon games, Zelda games, and Mario games all have done extremely well on previous Nintendo consoles. What is even more interesting, however, is that new games, whether that’s Splatoon or Tomodachi Life, have also done well, which keeps Nintendo’s top ten list from looking like they totally repeat themselves generation after generation. They don’t!



The one franchise that tends to dominate all the top ten lists, though, is Mario Kart. On the Wii U, Mario Kart 8 was the biggest-selling game, moving 8.46 million copies. Likewise, its prequel Mario Kart 7 was also the biggest game on the Nintendo 3DS, selling 18.95 million copies. Mario Kart Wii did not top the Wii’s top ten sales chart (Wii Sports did), but it did come in second at 37.38 million copies, and Mario Kart DS came in third on the DS sales chart after Nintendogs and New Super Mario Bros. What can I say, people sure love Mario Kart.



While these might be the Nintendo Switch’s best-selling Switch games, do check out our list of the Switch’s best games.

