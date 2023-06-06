Like in the previous three Pikmin games, in Pikmin 4, players will need to control a hivemind of Pikmin—teeny, candy-colored aliens that resemble wild onion bulbs—to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. The new “Rise to the Occasion” trailer also confirms main character Captain Olimar, a bubble-nosed spacefarer who crashed onto the Pikmin planet, will return, but this time, you’ll have to save him and a stranded rescue team with a customizable character.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“There is a beacon of hope,” the trailer’s announcer says. “It’s you—the Rescue Corp’s newest recruit who’s risen to the occasion. You can do it, brave explorer.”

The trailer then shows a few personalization options in Pikmin’s never-before-seen character creator, which lets you determine things like skin color, pre-made facial features, and your ID badge. You’ll be able to edit both appearance and name later in the game, too.

While there is no Pikmin 4 pre-order bonus for U.S. purchases (Hong Kong and Taiwan players will, however, receive a Pikmin-branded drink cover with a little sprout stuck on top of it), you can nevertheless buy the $60 game in advance. It is eligible for a Nintendo Game Voucher, and a GameSpot coupon gives you $10 off physical copy pre-orders from Super Shop, though it won’t ship until release day.

 