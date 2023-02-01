One Of The Lowkey Best Nintendo Switch Deals Is Back

Nintendo has brought back its voucher program just in time for decent savings on some of the Switch’s biggest games. Missed out on Splatoon 3 or Bayonetta 3 last year? Now you can grab both for over $20 off.

For the uninitiated, the voucher program works like this. Existing Switch Online subscribers can pay $100 for two coupons that can be used to redeem digital versions of eligible full-priced games. You effectively save $20, plus you still get the $5 cash back in gold coins that you can put toward future purchases. You can have up to eight vouchers at a time, and they are good for 12 months. Here are some of the games you can currently redeem them on:

Fire Emblem Engage

Pokémon Violet/Scarlet

Bayonetta 3

Splatoon 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Triangle Strategy

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Metroid Dread

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Daemon X Machina

Astral Chain

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

I’ve knocked this program in the past, and sure it would be better if you could apply the savings equally to cheaper games or solo purchases. But Nintendo has been doing a surprising number of sales over the last year, and when looked at more narrowly, the vouchers are a nice way to grab new stuff for cheaper.

I wouldn’t use them to grab games as old as, say, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Breath of the Wild, because while those are both excellent and timeless they are also frequently on sale for closer to $40 each. Games like 2017’s Xenoblade Chronicles 2, meanwhile, have almost never gone on sale for less than $60. And big releases from 2022 like Kirby and the Forgotten Land probably aren’t likely to get other meaningful discocunts for a while either. So, the voucher program offers some value if you’re looking to save on certain games.