The dog days of summer are officially here. Whether you’re trying to take your mind off the heat or the bad headlines, you’re in luck: Nintendo is currently running a major sale on digital Switch games. Cool off with Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze or mind-meld with a sentient hat in Super Mario Odyssey for 30% off the normal sticker price.



That’s not a giant discount in the larger world of gaming, but it’s a big deal for the notoriously stingy Nintendo eShop, where first-party games especially remain full price years after launch (unlike, for example, PlayStation where you can currently get God of War for just $20). The handheld hybrid’s current promotion is called the Nintendo eShop Big Ol’ Super Sale, and while it’s not as sweeping as last year’s Black Friday discounts, there’ s still a lot of decently priced stuff if you’re looking for something to play while lying in front of the box fan or lounging in the pool.

Here’s the first-party stuff, discounted 30% off the normal $60 MSRP:

Super Mario Odyssey - $42

Super Mario Maker 2 - $42

Paper Mario: The Origami King - $42

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening - $42

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $42

Pikmin 3 Deluxe - $42

Why is Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, a 2018 port of a 2014 Wii U game, still regularly full price? Who can say. But Tropical Freeze remains a gem and one of the best platformers of the modern era. Here are some other standouts from the sale:

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore - $42

Astral Chain - $42

Daemon X Machina - $42

Bravely Default II - $42

Shin Megami Tensei V - $42

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $45

Monster Hunter Rise - $31

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $35

Dark Souls Remastered - $20

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - $20

Tetris Effect: Connected - $24

No More Heroes 3 - $30

Hades - $15

Persona 5 Strikers - $30

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $30

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $12

Diablo II: Resurrected - $24

There are also a few fantastic indies with some nice discounts right now, including Loop Hero ($10.50), Death’s Door ($13), and Chicory: A Colorful Tale ($14), all 2021 standouts on several people’s game-of-the-year lists. I personally will be taking this opportunity to pick up Castlevania Advance Collection ($13.50) and Eastward ($20), because June is usually when I get that itch to go back and play something classic or retro-influenced.

The Big Ol’ Super Sale will run until July 6 just before midnight and eShop purchases net you 5 percent back through gold coins, so you’ll get a few bucks off future games as well.