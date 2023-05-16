Illumination’s animated adaptation of Nintendo’s long-running Super Mario franchise has racked up an impressive box office high score of $1+ billion worldwide. And now, while it continues to squeeze all the money it can out of moviegoers at the multiplex, it’s time for Mario and Luigi to come home. Well, to your home. Starting today, you can buy and rent the hit film digitally at home.

Released on April 5, after years of hype and rumors, The Super Mario Bros. Movie received a mix of positive and negative reviews. Our own Carolyn Petit said that while the film has the “makings of a rousing adventure” it ultimately feels like a “transparently hollow commercial product” that was “designed in a lab to make our brains light up with recognition for things we love, without actually reminding us why that love exists in the first place.”



Regardless of the negative reviews (or because of them), the film has gone on to make a ton of money at the box office, with its current total sitting at just around $1.2 billion worldwide. It will likely be one of the biggest movies of 2023, if not the biggest. Not bad for two plumbers from New York City! And now their fun adventure is available digitally via various digital storefronts and apps in the United States and Canada. This will likely make it even easier to upload the full film on Twitter, which has been a thing for weeks now.

Jack Black is the best part of the Super Mario Bros. Movie

While the movie stars some big names, like Chris Pratt, the clear star according to audiences and Kotaku’s own Slack discussions is Jack Black. The comedian/actor/musician/cool dude plays Bowser in the film and does a phenomenal job of capturing the character’s modern mix of menace and sadness. Oh and that “Peaches” song is probably the best part of the whole film. It’s still stuck in my head weeks later. In fact, let’s watch the wonderful video for the song again, shall we?

Jack Black / Lyrical Lemonade / Nintendo

And while we watch this, let’s remember that time Jack Black showed up to a talk show to promote the film dressed as Bowser and his balls were so easy to spot in the costume someone at the network made the show censor his outfit in a very obvious and silly way. Jack Black recently went viral again with his new Tenacious D song, “Video Games.” That song has also been stuck in my head, too. Damn you Jack Black!



Anyway, this isn’t a post about Jack Black—at least it wasn’t meant to be—so let’s get back to the main topic: The animated Mario movie is now available to watch at home via your preferred storefront or streaming app. Enjoy and keep an eye out for some very clever and fun Easter eggs hidden in the movie.