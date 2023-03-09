Final Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Debuts At Nintendo Direct

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Today, during Nintendo’s special Super Mario Bros.-themed Direct, we got a look at the third and final trailer for the anticipated, animated Super Mario Bros .Movie .



Before the trailer rolled, we got to see the Hollywood cast, Miyamoto, and Illumination founder riff about how March 10 (which spells “MAR10" or “Mario” when looked at a certain way) is the official day of Nintendo’s plumber. But Jack Black then butted in, arguing that it should in fact be Bowser D ay. Black’s word is law, so h appy Bowser D ay. Then, t he final trailer gave us a better look at Mario tearing up fools on Rainbow R oad, as well as Bowser’s legion of Koopa. You can watch the trailer below.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Direct – 3.9.2023 (Final Trailer)

After the trailer, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film’s directors talked about how they worked hard on making Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road and the vehicles racing down it authentic to Nintendo’s games. Finally, Miyamoto announced that Mario’s silver- screen shoes will be available to view at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood.

While Jack Black’s Bowser featured prominently today, t he previous Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer gifted us with a closer look, or listen, to Seth Rogan ’s performance as Donkey Kong . Rogan is implementing Mario portrayer Chris Pratt’s method of using his regular human voice (stoner edition) in the Donkey Kong-focused trailer, where DK continued to put paws on an unfortunate Mario. It spawned a bunch of memes where fans repurposed the clip of Donkey Kong winding up to sock Mario with scenes from other popular tv shows and video games. Whether the movie turns out to be spectacular or god-awful, you can’t deny how meme-worthy its ad campaigns are.



Shigeru Miyamoto stunned the world back in 2021 with the one-two-punch that Nintendo and Illumination Studios (the folks behind The Minions movies) were working on an animated Mario movie with a bizarre-yet-undeniably star-studded Hollywood cast. In addition to Pratt and Rogen, other notable performances include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Fred Armisen will voice Cranky Kong, among others.

Super Mario Bros. Il Film | Teaser Trailer Ufficiale (Universal Pictures) HD

While many continue to hem and haw at Guardians of the Galaxy actor Pratt’s inconsistent Brooklyn accent and his plumber’s lack of an ass, the majority of folks online are digging Jack Black’s show-stealing vocal performance as Bowser. But let’s be honest, all anyone really wants to hear is Zombieland Saga voice actor Mamoru Miyano belt out a hearty “let’s-a-go.”

The Super Mario Bros. was originally slated to release on October 6 last year but was delayed to April 7 and moved up to April 5.





