During the Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto made a surprise appearance to announce that he and Chris Meledandri, CEO of Illumination studios, is working on a Mario movie. Miyamoto announced the star-studded Hollywood cast that will be voicing the iconic Mario characters.
Advertisement
Here’s the list of Hollywood actors that will bring the Mario characters to life:
- Chris Pratt will be voicing Mario
- Anna Taylor-Joy will voice Princess Peach
- Charlie Day will voice Luigi.
- Jack Black will be playing Bowser
- Keegan-Michael Key will voice Toad
- Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
- And Charles Martinet will be doing a surprise cameo.
DISCUSSION
Worst Chris. Why.