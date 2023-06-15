Another season, another Switch sale. In celebration of the summer solstice or just to pad those quarterly earnings, several Switch exclusives and excellent indie games have huge discounts right now. If you need something to play by the pool, like say a 2D side-scrolling arcade-y throwback like Metroid Dread, now’s the time to dip your gamer toe into the savings.

If you haven’t taken the plunge on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom yet, or already completed it and bounced off somehow, there’s plenty of great stuff you can grab for pretty cheap on Switch from now until June 25. Officially called the “Hyper Max Sale,” the Nintendo eShop and several stores like Amazon, Target, and Best Buy all have 20-60 percent discounts on digital games right now. While perennial bestsellers like Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Pokémon are all full price, plenty of others stuff isn’t. Discounted first-party exclusives and other blockbusters include:

Metroid Dread -$42 (30 percent off)

Super Mario Party - $42 (30 percent off)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope - $30 (50 percent off)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - $42 (30 percent off)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses - $42 (30 percent off)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - $42 (30 percent off)

Triangle Strategy - $42 (30 percent off)

Astral Chain - $42 (30 percent off)

Daemon X Machina - $42 (30 percent off)

Live A Live - $35 (30 percent off)

No More Heroes 3 - $30 (50 percent off)

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 - $42 (30 percent off)

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $40 (33 percent off)

Persona 5 Royale - $36 (40 percent off)

And it’s a great time to catch up on some of the most fabulous indie games as well:

Inscryption - $13 (35 percent off)

Tunic - $21 (30 percent off)

Unpacking - $12 (40 percent off)

Spiritfarer - $7.50 (75 percent off)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale - $10 (50 percent off)

Dead Cells - $12.50 (50 percent off)

Hades - $12.50 (50 percent off)

Slay The Spire - $10 (60 percent off)

The Messenger - $5 (75 percent off)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope didn’t get a whole lot of love when it came out last fall, but it’s even better than the first game and hands-down one of the best strategy games on Switch. And if you want to take a swing on a big JRPG, don’t sleep on Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Ignore the number. You don’t need to have played the first two games (or the PS2 trilogy, or the PS1 game) to enjoy it. Meanwhile, game-of-the-generation Hades is an absolute steal. Perfect if you’re about to get trapped on a desert island with nothing but your Switch and a backup generator.

