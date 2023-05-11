Almost every in-game item is throwable this time around

Previously, you could only throw weapons, which did significant damage but also left your equipment in a breakable state. In TotK, you can pick up and throw just about everything you find in Hyrule Kingdom. Apples, jelly, flaming objects like fire fruits—whatever Link can get his hands on can be tossed at the many enemies you’ll encounter. While you’ll still have to dull your weapons to eliminate mobs, you can now use more of the environment as a weapon. Nice.

This is just a small sampling of the known quality-of-life improvements Nintendo made in Tears of the Kingdom. As folks get their hands on the game when it officially launches on May 12, Kotaku included, I’ve no doubt we’ll learn more about just how much the sequel has changed over Breath of the Wild. Regardless, it seems Nintendo has yet another masterpiece on its hands.

