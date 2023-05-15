Gluing logs together to cross vast distances isn’t just helpful for puzzles, as Onion-Pete discovered on Twitter. Like a DIY Sam Porter Bridges, Link can easily cross bodies of water to reach remote land masses. According to this tweet, it seems 21 logs is the limit as well, which seems both impressive yet quite rational for a limit on this fun ability.

But okay, this isn’t just a log-measuring contest. Even short bundles of logs can be quickly transformed into makeshift stairs to make scaling cliff faces faster than it ever was before.

As you can fuse objects of different kinds together, logs are also a great way to push other materials to higher heights, as Broncotron discovered on Reddit. Now no enemy fortress is safe from unexpected invasion.

Link builds a climbable bridge to an enemy base.
Screenshot: Nintendo / Broncotron

Link’s Ultrahand ability grants some generous freedom with positioning, but it turns out that simply picking up objects (and by objects, yes, I mean logs) still lets you interact with the game’s physics. One player on TikTok took advantage of this for an easy solution to one of the game’s puzzles, using a bunch of logs to form the handle of a giant spatula to deliver a key item into place.

Why just build when you can overbuild?

Logs in TotK also have buoyancy, which means you can craft simple rafts. Technically you only need about three logs for a raft to be usable, but that’s not stopping some players from making veritable barges out of these things.

Elsewhere, players are choosing more aesthetically pleasing options, with a “Linktanic” in one case that looks about ready to sink. Good thing Link doesn’t have access to Cryonis anymore.

With TotK’s generous item count of at least 20 logs at a time, I’m sure this is just the beginning of clever, silly, and dastardly solutions (hopefully all three at once!) to the game’s various challenges.