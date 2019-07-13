Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Gymnast86 (Twitter)

Hello! This week we find a never released NES game, explore the history of the Air Bud franchise, figure out how screwed up that last Steam Summer Sale event was, build with friends, do some farming and watch Zelda fail. It’s Morning Checkpoint!



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!

I can’t read anything about Terminator, even this really interesting post about an unreleased game, without hearing the theme. You know, the “DUN-DUN, DUN, DUN-DUN.”

Advertisement

Look! Look with your special eyes!

Advertisement

For the last few years, every single Summer Sale game that Valve runs seems like the most complicated, terrible mess. And this year it was even worse. And after it all, it seems devs got screwed.

Advertisement

I will never play any of these levels, but I love watching other folks play them and fail.

Tweets!

Advertisement

The best way to explore the history of Air Bud is while playing Doom. This is true of most things in life.

Advertisement

You know, anybody can hit a baseball really hard. But aiming it just right and going a specific distance seems much harder and more impressive.

Advertisement

Uh...are you okay? Do you need some help? Tetra? Pirate Zelda? Hello...?

News

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

Dragon Quest Builders 2 fixes my biggest problem with the first game: No co-op.

I literally can’t stop playing Dr. Mario World multiplayer. Please send help.

I genuinely love that this is a big deal and gets a whole trailer. I played Farming Simulator once and it was sooooo boring. But I still love that it has a huge community and is so popular.

This seems like a wonderful new feature that I will use a lot. I also hope there is some system in place to keep people from spamming this stuff or it will become really annoying, fast.

Advertisement