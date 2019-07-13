Hello! This week we find a never released NES game, explore the history of the Air Bud franchise, figure out how screwed up that last Steam Summer Sale event was, build with friends, do some farming and watch Zelda fail. It’s Morning Checkpoint!
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!
I can’t read anything about Terminator, even this really interesting post about an unreleased game, without hearing the theme. You know, the “DUN-DUN, DUN, DUN-DUN.”
Look! Look with your special eyes!
For the last few years, every single Summer Sale game that Valve runs seems like the most complicated, terrible mess. And this year it was even worse. And after it all, it seems devs got screwed.
I will never play any of these levels, but I love watching other folks play them and fail.
Tweets!
The best way to explore the history of Air Bud is while playing Doom. This is true of most things in life.
You know, anybody can hit a baseball really hard. But aiming it just right and going a specific distance seems much harder and more impressive.
Uh...are you okay? Do you need some help? Tetra? Pirate Zelda? Hello...?
News
- The Nintendo Switch Lite Will Be Released On September 20
- Ubisoft Bans Player-Created Assassin’s CreedQuests That Let You Level Up By Doing Nothing
- TurboGrafx-16 Mini Launches In March With 50-ish Games
- $60,000 Pokemon Card Goes Missing In The Mail
- Switch’s NES Games Get A Rewind Feature This Month
- Cuphead Is Getting An Animated Netflix Series
Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed
Dragon Quest Builders 2 fixes my biggest problem with the first game: No co-op.
I literally can’t stop playing Dr. Mario World multiplayer. Please send help.
I genuinely love that this is a big deal and gets a whole trailer. I played Farming Simulator once and it was sooooo boring. But I still love that it has a huge community and is so popular.
This seems like a wonderful new feature that I will use a lot. I also hope there is some system in place to keep people from spamming this stuff or it will become really annoying, fast.
Morning Checkpoint is all about catching you up on the past week. You can email me anything you want or drop a comment below. Suggest tweets, comments, ideas, new sections and more for next week and thanks for reading!