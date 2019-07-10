Photo: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a smaller handheld-only portable that will be released this fall. It is being described as a Nintendo Switch for those who just want to play on the go.

The Lite will come in three colors: yellow, gray and turquoise.

Priced at $199.99, the Switch Lite is cheaper than the standard issue Switch, which goes for $299.99.

It is also a slightly smaller piece of hardware. Compared to the regular Switch, which measures 4 inches high and 9.4 inches long, the Switch Lite is 3.6 inches high and 8.2 inches long. The Lite’s touch screen is also slightly smaller (5.5 inches compared to the regular Switch’s 6.2-inch touch screen). The Lite, however, does have a longer better life and a D-Pad instead of directional buttons.

Size is not the only difference. Unlike the regular Switch, it will not feature detachable Joy-Con controllers or a kickstand, and it won’t support TV Mode. The Lite also does not come with with a Switch Dock.



Regarding game compatibility, Nintendo writes:

Nintendo Switch Lite can play the games in the Nintendo Switch library that support handheld mode. For games that do not support handheld mode, players can wirelessly connect compatible controllers (sold separately) to Nintendo Switch Lite. If using separate Joy-Con controllers, users will need to have a device to recharge them, such as the Joy-Con Charging Grip. To find play mode compatibility information for specific games, please refer to the product packaging or Nintendo eShop.

You can see how the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite compare below:



No bundle has been announced, but keep in mind that Link’s Awakening also comes out on September 20.