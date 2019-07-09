And so the hit hand-drawn animated video game spawns a hand-drawn animated Netflix series. Called The Cuphead Show, the series will chronicle Cuphead and Mugman’s adventures on Inkwell Isle, expanding on that bizarre 1930s animation wonderland.

Though the official announcement gives scant details on the plot of the upcoming series, in an interview with IGN game creators Chad and Jared Moldenhau say it’s not a little kids cartoon, aiming to expand upon the “same kind of vibe that the game hints at.”



The series is being animated in-house by Netflix and produced by Netflix and King Features Syndicate, the license holder many classic animation properties, including Popeye and Betty Boop.

No word on a release date, but The Cuphead Show is coming. Hopefully it won’t be too hard to watch.