You’ll be able to complete the trifecta of tiny 16-bit throwback systems on March 19, 2020, when Konami releases the TurboGrafx-16 Mini. It’ll include Dracula X, Bonk’s Revenge, Gradius and many more games, including many Japanese exclusives.

Konami said today that it will sell the device exclusively through Amazon, with preorders opening up on Monday, July 15 during the online retailer’s “Prime Day” promotion. The U.S. will get the TurboGrafx-shaped device shown above, while Japan will get a version modeled after the PC Engine and Europe’s model will be styled after the CoreGrafx revision. No price has been announced for the U.S. model, but the Japanese one will cost 10,500 yen or around $100.

The game library will be almost identical across all three systems, including 24 American versions of games and 26 Japanese versions. There is a little bit of overlap between the two—for example, both the U.S. and Japanese versions of the action RPG Neutopia are included. That means it’s not quite 50 games total, but it’s still a rich lineup, which even includes CD-ROM games and some games from the Japanese SuperGrafx system.

Screenshot: Konami

It’s an interesting mix for sure, even including some untranslated, text-heavy games like Snatcher. Working Designs’ first two games Parasol Stars and Cadash are on the list, too, and so is the extremely rare shmup Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire.



Here’s the whole lineup for the TurboGrafx Mini:

American games:

Air Zonk

Alien Crush

Blazing Lazers

Bomberman ‘93

Bonk’s Revenge

Cadash

Chew-Man-Fu

Dungeon Explorer

J.J. & Jeff

Lords Of Thunder

Military Madness (Nectaris)

Moto Roader

Neutopia

Neutopia II

New Adventure Island

Ninja Spirit

Parasol Stars

Power Golf

Psychosis

R-Type

Soldier Blade

Space Harrier

Victory Run

Ys Book I&II

Japanese PC Engine games: