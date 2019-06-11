Hey, if Nintendo and Sega can do it, then Konami can too. In a surprise E3 announcement, the company is releasing a miniature version of the classic 90s Turbografx-16 console, called the Turbografx-16 mini.



If you’re wondering why Konami is handling this, the original console was a joint effort between NEC and Hudson. Konami became Hudson’s parent company in 2005 and then absorbed its operations in 2012, meaning it owns the brand and all its properties.

Six titles have been announced so far for North America/Europe:

R-Type

Ys Book I & II

New Adventure Island

Ninja Spirit

Alien Crush

Dungeon Explorer

The Japanese version, meanwhile, has an almost entirely different set of games:

Bonk’s Adventure

Dracula X

The Kung Fu/China Warrior

Ys I & II

Super Star Soldier

Dungeon Explorer

Interestingly, Ys and Dracula X are CD-ROM games, meaning we could be seeing more titles not just from the Turbografx-16, but the TurboGrafx-CD as well.

To accommodate the console’s different histories across regions, Japan and Europe will be getting a PC Engine mini instead.



There aren’t any pricing or release details as yet.