Hello! Today we learn about a canceled Toy Story game, get some flashlights, drink some “Vacation Juice” and watch some chickens talk about kart racing. It’s Morning Checkpoint!
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!
This sounds like a lovely and wonderful space game featuring some of my favorite Disney characters. I would have probably enjoyed this game if it had been finished and released.
Me too.
Yikes. This is just filled with more reasons for me to avoid most video game events and tournaments like the plague.
Finally, fans are getting the flashlights they’ve wanted for since release. Our national nightmare is finally over.
Tweets!
“I know it’s a party, but did you guys see Isabelle? I think she is on her 8th bottle of Vacation Juice and she already drank a bunch before she even got here. WOW!”
This would be even more accurate if like 50 random dudes also parachuted in after that first one to REALLY explain how sexism works.
DENIED!
News
- Armored Mewtwo Is Coming To Pokemon GO On July 10th
- New Akira Anime Project And Brand New Anime Film Keep Katsuhiro Otomo Busy
- Upcoming Hearthstone Expansion Will Bring Fresh Mechanics And Resurrect Some Classics
- Cosplayer’s Giant Rifle Prompts Sheriff’s Warning
- DDoS Attacker Will Spend Two Years In Prison
- Cuphead Developers Delay DLC, Cite Desire To Make Games In A Healthier Way
Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed
I actually really like this game, but I can’t help but feel a pang of sadness when I see the Valve logo followed by something other than Portal or Half-Life or Left 4 Dead.
So did Dr. Cortex make these chickens too? How many smart animals did he actually make?
The new Claptrap voice actor is doing a great job, even if I can tell it ain’t the original.
Morning Checkpoint is all about catching you up on the past week. You can email me anything you want or drop a comment below. Suggest tweets, comments, ideas, new sections and more for next week and thanks for reading!