Hello! Today we learn about a canceled Toy Story game, get some flashlights, drink some "Vacation Juice" and watch some chickens talk about kart racing. It's Morning Checkpoint!



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!

This sounds like a lovely and wonderful space game featuring some of my favorite Disney characters. I would have probably enjoyed this game if it had been finished and released.

Me too.

Yikes. This is just filled with more reasons for me to avoid most video game events and tournaments like the plague.

Finally, fans are getting the flashlights they’ve wanted for since release. Our national nightmare is finally over.

Tweets!

“I know it’s a party, but did you guys see Isabelle? I think she is on her 8th bottle of Vacation Juice and she already drank a bunch before she even got here. WOW!”

This would be even more accurate if like 50 random dudes also parachuted in after that first one to REALLY explain how sexism works.

DENIED!

News

Trailers And Videos You May Have Missed

I actually really like this game, but I can’t help but feel a pang of sadness when I see the Valve logo followed by something other than Portal or Half-Life or Left 4 Dead.

So did Dr. Cortex make these chickens too? How many smart animals did he actually make?

The new Claptrap voice actor is doing a great job, even if I can tell it ain’t the original.

