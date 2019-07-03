Photo: Ian Waldie (Getty)

One of the men behind a series of 2013 attacks on games like League of Legends and DOTA 2 has been sentenced to 27 months in jail, and must pay $95,000 in restitution to another of his victims.



Via Polygon, in a statement released by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California the culprit is named as 23 year-old Austin Thompson, who earlier this year plead guilty to charges of “Damage to a Protected Computer”.

Thompson ran the Twitter account “DerpTrolling”, and his case actually revolved around Daybreak Games, formerly Sony Online Entertainment, who he must pay the $95,000 to after it was determined that’s how much revenue the company lost between December 2013 and January 2014 during his attacks.

He got off relatively lightly; the maximum sentence he could have faced is a $250,000 fine and ten years in prison.