Hello! Today we meet drink some semen, sacrifice a pizza, learn about the future of Gears of War, talk about Farmville (?) and meet the animal version of Lance Armstrong. It’s Morning Checkpoint!



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Like most weeks, Kotaku was filled with some great stories. Here are a few of my favorites!

Advertisement

Come for the cum, stay for the hilarious writing of Kate Gray.

Advertisement

“And she’s buying a stairway...to heaven...to find an Easter egg..”

Advertisement

Seriously. There are better ways to deal with fan games than simply nuking them from orbit with lawsuits and threats.

Advertisement

Maybe Red Dead Online is a mess, but this game can also deliver some gorgeous and amazing moments. Like exploring a vast and empty wasteland.

Tweets!

Advertisement

I won’t. I would like to forget him as a bunny, but I can never forget that face. God help me.

Advertisement

All of these doors are actually just unlocked, but to keep his job at Black Mesa and to seem more useful, Barney just pretends they are locked. “Oh yeah, I’ll get that door for you doc. BOOP BOOP BOOP!”

Advertisement

This might be the first time I’ve seen a video featuring a pizza and felt very...uncomfortable.

News

Advertisement

Trailers and Videos You May Have Missed

Dark Souls, but with robots and weird future stuff is looking good.

Tifa Lockhart is forever locked into my head as “That character some idiots got mad about because her boobs look different.” Thanks for that, assholes.

You gotta do the cooking by the book!

It’s 2019 and Farmville is still something I have to write about. We are truly in the worst timeline.

Advertisement