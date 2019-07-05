Mewtwo is coming back to Pokemon GO raids but will be sporting a new look. This armored version is based on Mewtwo’s appearance from the upcoming Pokemon anime film Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution.

Niantic and The Pokemon Company released a teaser video showing off the new Mewtwo in action. The return of this more potentially more powerful Mewtwo will only be a limited time event. Players can start fighting this armored Mewtwo on July 10th.

Beyond the teaser and the release date, not much else is known about this upcoming Pokemon GO event and this new version of Mewtwo.