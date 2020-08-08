Why Do We Fall, Giant Monster?

Gif : @Htop_Gunder / Tsuburaya ( Fair Use

This week we celebrate learn how long it took to make Mario 64, fall in love with the dragon from Ring Fit Adventure, watch C-3PO finally get some revenge, check out the new trailer for Battletoads and laugh at a monster falling down.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

So what if I wanna fuck a dragon. Who doesn’t want to fuck a dragon? Wait. How do I delete stuff on this webpage again? Crap. Someone help.

I’ve won two out of like 15 matches, so I’m probably never going to get this achievement. And to those who have it: Go buy a lottery ticket. You lucky.

Making a genre-defining and iconic game in less than two years is impressive. I’m still years behind starting to finally clean up and organize my computer’s files.

What I love about this clip isn’t just the fall or how tiny the creature’s head is. No, the best part is the way they angrily beat the ground instead of getting up.

C-3P0 finally snaps after decades of being treated like shit by people who he thought were his friends.

Sometimes the internet gives us wholesome and good moments. This is one of them. Savor it. Soon you will see a bunch of crap again.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

GIVE ME MORE CONTROL AND MORE ALAN WAKE. THANK YOU.

We are like a year or so away from Fortnite just becoming every game ever made.

They did it. They made me sort of interested in Battletoads. What the fuck?

Hell yes. Give me more WiiU games I never played because who owned a WiiU?