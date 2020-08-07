Official: Rocksteady Is Making A Suicide Squad Game

Image : Warner Bros.

The makers of the Batman Arkham games have finally officially teased their next project: a Suicide Squad game.



Advertisement

It’s been five years since Arkham Knight came out, and ever since people have been wondering what the hell Rocksteady Studios has been up to. For a long time many assumed it might be a Superman game or maybe even another Batman game. Now the rumors and speculation are finally over:

Advertisement

Last month, Eurogamer reported on a series of of new internet domains like “SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com” that had apparently been registered by a company affiliated with Warner Bros. There was also a domain for “gothamknightsgame.com,” which according to Eurogamer is a separate game being developed by Warner Bros. Montreal, the studio behind Arkham Origins.

Warner Bros. announced last month that it would be holding a virtual fan event called DC FanDome on August 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET as well, and based on Rocksteady’s new tweet it sounds like that’s when we’ll learn more about Suicide Squad and get the full breakdown on what the studio has been making.