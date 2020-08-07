Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Official: Rocksteady Is Making A Suicide Squad Game

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Rocksteady
Rocksteadysuicide squadkotakucoreWarner Bros
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Official: Rocksteady Is Making A Suicide Squad Game
Image: Warner Bros.

The makers of the Batman Arkham games have finally officially teased their next project: a Suicide Squad game.

Advertisement

It’s been five years since Arkham Knight came out, and ever since people have been wondering what the hell Rocksteady Studios has been up to. For a long time many assumed it might be a Superman game or maybe even another Batman game. Now the rumors and speculation are finally over:

Advertisement

Last month, Eurogamer reported on a series of of new internet domains like “SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com” that had apparently been registered by a company affiliated with Warner Bros. There was also a domain for “gothamknightsgame.com,” which according to Eurogamer is a separate game being developed by Warner Bros. Montreal, the studio behind Arkham Origins.

Warner Bros. announced last month that it would be holding a virtual fan event called DC FanDome on August 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET as well, and based on Rocksteady’s new tweet it sounds like that’s when we’ll learn more about Suicide Squad and get the full breakdown on what the studio has been making.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

World of Warcraft Adds NPC Memorial Honoring Twitch Streamer Reckful

Fall Guys Player Trapped In Spinning Hell

Comic-Con Was Cancelled, So Let's Remember The Good Times

President Trump Now Targeting Tencent, Who Own Riot Games And 40% Of Epic [Update]

DISCUSSION

jhelterskelter
Jhelter Skelter

Still need them to make a Batman Beyond game, but this could be good too.