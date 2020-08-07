Official: Rocksteady Is Making A Suicide Squad Game

The makers of the Batman Arkham games have finally officially teased their next project: a Suicide Squad game.
It’s been five years since Arkham Knight came out, and ever since people have been wondering what the hell Rocksteady Studios has been up to. For a long time many assumed it might be a Superman game or maybe even another Batman game. Now the rumors and speculation are finally over:
Last month, Eurogamer reported on a series of of new internet domains like “SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com” that had apparently been registered by a company affiliated with Warner Bros. There was also a domain for “gothamknightsgame.com,” which according to Eurogamer is a separate game being developed by Warner Bros. Montreal, the studio behind Arkham Origins.
Warner Bros. announced last month that it would be holding a virtual fan event called DC FanDome on August 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET as well, and based on Rocksteady’s new tweet it sounds like that’s when we’ll learn more about Suicide Squad and get the full breakdown on what the studio has been making.
DISCUSSION
Still need them to make a Batman Beyond game, but this could be good too.