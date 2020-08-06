Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Doom Eternal And Elder Scrolls Online Are Getting Next-Gen Ports

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Illustration for article titled iDoom Eternal/i And iElder Scrolls Online/i Are Getting Next-Gen Ports
Image: Bethesda

Bethesda announced this morning that Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online are coming to Xbox Series X and PS5 sometime in the future.

The publisher didn’t say when the games would be available on the next-gen consoles, but did note that existing owners of the games will be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X or PS5 versions of the game for free when they release. It’s also working on making both games backwards compatible on next-gen platforms when they launch later this year.

Of course, this all begs the question of which other big Bethesda games will be getting next-gen upgrades. As a live service game, Fallout 76 seems like another obvious candidate. While Bethesda didn’t say which other games will be making the console leap, it did commit to making them free upgrades if and when they also get ported. Currently, Microsoft is the only publisher with an official policy of making its next-gen versions of its games free to upgrade to, but so far all the other major companies appear to be following suit.

It’s possible we’ll get more information about what the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of these games will be capable of during this year’s QuakeCon which is taking place August 7 through 9 and being streamed remotely due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

DISCUSSION

Xanthus179

Here comes another release of Skyrim!  I’m guessing full price with slight graphical and loading time upgrades, along with all the same bugs.