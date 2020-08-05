Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Steam Glitch Temporarily Removed Some Games, Purchases From Accounts

Luke Plunkett
Last night a temporary glitch hit some Steam users in the worst way possible, removing games and additional purchases like DLC from some player’s libraries.

It affected all kinds of games, from Red Dead Redemption 2 to Fallout 4, with the only common trait seemingly being that they were all titles that were on sale for one reason for another.

Users would try to find games in their library and...they were gone. And if they tried visiting that game’s store page to launch from there, they’d be prompted to buy the game they’d already bought.

The good news is that the issue was resolved in a few hours, and all that was required was a Steam reboot:

The bad news is that, holy shit, it is very easy to lose access to things that have cost you hundreds if not thousands of dollars when you’re not holding the actual game in your hand.

