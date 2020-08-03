PS4 Controllers Won't Work With PS5 Games

Photo : Sony

In a post on the PlayStation Blog this morning, Sony detailed which PlayStation 4 controllers and accessories will work with the PlayStation 5. Special ty controllers like steering wheels, Sony wireless headsets, and PlayStation Move controllers will work just fine. The PS4's DualShock 4, however, will only work with supported PS4 games.

Advertisement

The good news is most of the extra gear PS4 owners have collected over the years will transfer over to the PS5. Licensed racing wheels , arcade sticks, and flight sticks will work for both PS4 and PS5 games on the new console. The PlayStation 4 camera will work for PS5 virtual reality games, though a special free adapter will be required to hook it up—more details on that are forthcoming. And Move controllers—the bizarre, bulbous PlayStation peripherals that refuse to die—will function just fine.

PS4 DualShock 4 controllers will connect to the PS5, and owners will be able to use them for backwards compatible PS4 titles. PS5 games, however, will require the new DualSense controller. The blog post explains that Sony believes PS5 games “should take full advantage” of all of the new console’s advanced technology, including the DualSense 5.