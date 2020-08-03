Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

PS4 Controllers Won't Work With PS5 Games

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:PS5
PS5PS4SonyCompatabilitycontrollersdualshock 4headsetsracing wheelskotakucoreplaystation 5Dualsense
9
Save
Illustration for article titled PS4 Controllers Wont Work With PS5 Games
Photo: Sony

In a post on the PlayStation Blog this morning, Sony detailed which PlayStation 4 controllers and accessories will work with the PlayStation 5. Specialty controllers like steering wheels, Sony wireless headsets, and PlayStation Move controllers will work just fine. The PS4's DualShock 4, however, will only work with supported PS4 games.

Advertisement

The good news is most of the extra gear PS4 owners have collected over the years will transfer over to the PS5. Licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks will work for both PS4 and PS5 games on the new console. The PlayStation 4 camera will work for PS5 virtual reality games, though a special free adapter will be required to hook it up—more details on that are forthcoming. And Move controllers—the bizarre, bulbous PlayStation peripherals that refuse to die—will function just fine.

PS4 DualShock 4 controllers will connect to the PS5, and owners will be able to use them for backwards compatible PS4 titles. PS5 games, however, will require the new DualSense controller. The blog post explains that Sony believes PS5 games “should take full advantage” of all of the new console’s advanced technology, including the DualSense 5.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Akihabara Will Look Different After This Arcade Closes

A NSFW Cosplay Tribute To Shadow Of The Colossus

New History Novel Somehow Includes Breath Of The Wild Recipe

After Eight Years, Space Quest's Spiritual Reboot Is Playable

DISCUSSION

teachfreerange
YesThatTeach

It’s curious to me that after so many generations of gaming consoles that this needs to be clarified.  That being said, perhaps we shouldn’t be expecting older controllers to be incompatible with newer systems when they are functionally darn-near identical.  Now I’ll need to buy another five special edition controllers and color variants only to use one of them consistently.  Which is why they do it.