Well, There's Your Problem...

This week we deal with Ball Guy again, see who voted, check out some trailers for next-gen games, read a fantastic Spider-Man review, find out what games are getting delayed, and try to remove a cat from our computer.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
A great review that you should read even if you don’t play on playing or buying Miles Morales anytime soon.
EVIL BE GONE!
Sometimes I will Google Trypophobia just to see if I’m still freaked out by the images and... yup. Still not a fan.
Tweets!
The next generation is here and it’s not what I expected...
I tried to get a new AMD Cute Cat 870 but they sold out instantly. Fucking bots.
That cat’s vote better get counted!
News
- New Prestige And Ranking System Coming To Call of Duty
- Ubisoft To Remove Controversial Guest From Watch Dogs: Legion’s Podcasts
- Xbox Series X Exclusive The Medium Delayed To 2021
- Control’s Messy Next-Gen Upgrade Delayed To Next Year
- Kerbal Space Program 2 Delayed To 2022
- Capcom Hit By Cyber Attack, Group Claims To Have Stolen 1TB Of Employee & Customer Data
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is 40GB Bigger On Next-Gen Consoles
- GameStop Challenges Employees To TikTok Dance Contest To Earn Extra Hours During Black Friday
- The Political Donations Of Top Video Game Execs
- Apex Legends Gets A New Map (And A New Season) Tomorrow
- Old School Runescape Just Broke Its Concurrent Player Record
DISCUSSION