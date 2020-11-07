Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

Well, There's Your Problem...

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Morning Checkpoint
Illustration for article titled Well, Theres Your Problem...
Image: Mark O’Neill / Twitter

This week we deal with Ball Guy again, see who voted, check out some trailers for next-gen games, read a fantastic Spider-Man review, find out what games are getting delayed, and try to remove a cat from our computer.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

A great review that you should read even if you don’t play on playing or buying Miles Morales anytime soon.

EVIL BE GONE!

Sometimes I will Google Trypophobia just to see if I’m still freaked out by the images and... yup. Still not a fan.

Tweets!

The next generation is here and it’s not what I expected...

I tried to get a new AMD Cute Cat 870 but they sold out instantly. Fucking bots.

That cat’s vote better get counted!

News

Trailers and Videos From The Past Week

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION