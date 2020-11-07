Well, There's Your Problem...

This week we deal with Ball Guy again, see who voted, check out some trailers for next-gen games, read a fantastic Spider-Man review, find out what games are getting delayed, and try to remove a cat from our computer.

Advertisement

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

A great review that you should read even if you don’t play on playing or buying Miles Morales anytime soon.

EVIL BE GONE!

Advertisement

Sometimes I will Google Trypophobia just to see if I’m still freaked out by the images and... yup. Still not a fan.

Advertisement

The next generation is here and it’s not what I expected...

Advertisement

I tried to get a new AMD Cute Cat 870 but they sold out instantly. Fucking bots.

Advertisement

That cat’s vote better get counted!

News

Trailers and Videos From The Past Week