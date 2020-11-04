Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is 40GB Bigger On Next-Gen Consoles

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:call of duty black ops cold war
call of duty black ops cold warcall of dutyfile sizenext-gen consolesps5Xbox Series X/Sactivisionkotakucore
Illustration for article titled iCall Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/i Is 40GB Bigger On Next-Gen Consoles
Screenshot: Activision

Call of Duty games are routinely some of the biggest you can download on console, and this year’s Black Ops: Cold War is continuing that trend, especially on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Today, Activision revealed how much space you’ll need on each console’s hard drive to pre-load the game:

PlayStation 4: 95GB

PlayStation 5: 133GB

Xbox One: 93GB

Xbox Series X|S: 136GB

That’s a lot, especially on next-gen consoles. At approximately 40GB more on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the difference is nearly as much as the entirety of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was previously revealed to weigh in at 50GB.

Fortunately, there are some options to try to limit the damage. “Console players can choose to uninstall specific game mode packs, such as for Campaign or Zombies, in order to reduce the game’s overall file size,” Activision wrote.

On PC, players have even more options, being able to forgo everything but multiplayer for an install of only 35GB, or ditch ultra graphics for just 82GB total. (The game’s official PC specs, however, recommend keeping a whopping 250GB free if you want to download all of the bells and whistles).

And this is to say nothing of how big the game may eventually get. When Call of Duty Modern Warfare launched on PS4 it was only 60GB. It’s now much, much more than that.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

DISCUSSION

keyanreid
Keyan Reid

I played a lot of COD in the early days. Soon after BlackOps, it became abundantly apparent that the franchise was not much better than FIFA games, churning out another rinse and repeat version of the same thing every year.

I don’t hate COD now, but I’ve had my fun and moved on.

However, I have friends who are into it and keep telling me how good Warzone is and want me to give it another try.

But ya know what? I’m flatly not interested, and these ridiculous installs are a big part of why. This is just a real shitty development strategy and I don’t feel like clearing out half my Xbox to accommodate it.