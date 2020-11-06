Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
iantothemax
Ian Walker
The Medium
The MediumBloober TeamXbox Series XXbox Series SdelayKotaku Coremetapost
Image: Microsoft / Bloober Team

The Medium has been delayed to January 28. Bloober Team’s upcoming horror game, previously scheduled to launch on December 10, has been held back due to both the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and “the current schedule of other games on the market.”

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

dragonfliet
dragonfliet

COVID-19 and CP2077 claim another victim. 