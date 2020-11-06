The Medium has been delayed to January 28. Bloober Team’s upcoming horror game, previously scheduled to launch on December 10, has been held back due to both the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and “the current schedule of other games on the market.”
COVID-19 and CP2077 claim another victim.