News

Turn-Based League Of Legends RPG Coming Early 2021

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Screenshot: Riot Games

Riot Games announced that Ruined King: A League of Legends Story will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC early next year, marking the first time anything League of Legends related has come to consoles.

The company delivered the news with a new cinematic trailer during this year’s League of Legends World Championship Finals in Shanghai on Halloween. The video didn’t show gameplay but it did reveal League of Legends heroes like Baum, Yasuo, and Miss Fortune banding together to face down some mysterious evil force.

While the trailer gave the distinct vibe of a beat’em up, Ruined King is actually a turn-based RPG being developed by Airship Syndicate, the studio behind Darksiders Genesis and before that Battle Chasers: Nightwar. It’s a partnership that makes sense on paper, although in practice hopefully Ruined King, intended to be a “completable” single-player adventure, won’t be as grindy as Nightwar.

The game was first teased back at last year’s Game Awards as part of Riot Games’ new Riot Forge publishing label. The company has recently used League of Legends to branch out into a number of different genres, from auto battlers with Teamfight Tactics to collectible card games with Legends of Runterra. This year the team-based shooter Valorant was released, and in addition to Ruined King, a League of Legends-based fighting game called Project L, and a hack’n slash RPG called Project F, are also both still in the works.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

DISCUSSION

Travutopia
Travutopia

I absolutely LOVED Battle Chasers: Nightwar so I would be perfectly fine with this game being very similar to it.
If you haven’t played Nightwar it’s on GamePass and is well worth checking out.