All The Big Announcements At The 2019 Game Awards

They just showed off the new Xbox at the fifth annual Game Awards, during a show that also saw a slew of new game announcements, release date reveals, and trailers.

Microsoft unveiled the name of the next Xbox

It’s called Xbox: Series X. How will people abbreviate that? Xbox SX? And it looks like a computer or, pehaps, a Sonos. In an official Xbox post that went up right after the Series X trailer, Xbox chief Phil Spencer also revealed that the console’s new controller will include a share button, making it easier to cap and share screenshots and videos.



And they showed a new Series X game: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade

We asked if it’s Series X exclusive or will also run on Xbox One, and an Xbox rep replied: “At The Game Awards, we shared that “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II” will be available exclusively on Xbox consoles and PC.”

Godfall became the first game to end a trailer with “PlayStation 5”

The next game from the makers of Bravely Default is… Bravely Default II

It’s the third game in the series (the second was called Bravely Second) , first on Switch, and slated for 2020 release.



The co-creators of Prey and Dishonored are making something called Weird West

The trailer didn’t show much, but the YouTube description is intriguing: “Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken - a series of high stakes stories where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own.”

Riot’s creating a League of Legends spin-off called Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story

It’s a strategy, turn-based RPG created by a team that includes Joe Madureira, of Darksiders fame. (Oh, and there was a second spin-off shown. It’s a platformer called Convergence, or Conv/rgence if you’re looking for the way they spell it.)



Dark Alliance is a spiritual successor to Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance

Lots more details here.



Brendan “Playerunknown” Greene’s next game after PUBG is called Prologue.

A brief trailer was short on details.



There was also some new release Dates:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: March 11

Control’s The Foundation expansion: March 26

Gears Tactics: April 28

PS4 exclusive Ghost Of Tsushima is slated for summer 2020.

And there were more trailers.... so many more trailers.:

Fast & Furious Crossroads

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Humankind

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Rise Of The Phoenix Expansion

Magic: Legends

Maneater

Naraka Bladepoint

Nine To Five

No More Heroes 3

Overwatch’s Holo-Day Bash Event

Sons of the Forest

Surgeon Simulator 2

The Wolf Among Us 2

Phew! That’s a lot. And there are still plenty of games to play now before all these games of the future arrive.