A New Bravely Default Is Coming To Switch

The beloved 3DS JRPG series Bravely Default is getting a third game on Nintendo Switch next year .

The first Bravely Default started out as a sequel to Final Fantasy: 4 Heroes of Light, but ended up becoming its own series and getting a direct sequel, Bravely Second: End Layer. The games have beautiful to wns, grindy dungeons, and a great job system—everything you could want in a Square Enix JRPG.

We don’t know much about Bravely Default II beyond the fact that the original team will be collaborating with developers who also worked on Octopath Traveler which means at the very least it will probably be extremely beautiful and have a lot of old-school charm.

Here’s the trailer: