Odds and Ends

Ball Guy Haunts Pokémon Trading Card Game

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Illustration for article titled Ball Guy Haunts iPokémon/i Trading Card Game
Image: Pokémon

Remember the Ball Guy from Pokémon Sword and Shield? He’s back! In card form.

This card is part of the Pokémon trading card game’s upcoming “Shiny Star V” expansion, which launches in Japan on November 20. I’m honestly horrified; just look at his knees! Why are they so realistic?!

As if there wasn’t enough going on in the world, I have to deal with this now? Excuse me while I go lie down for a bit.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

platypus222
Platypus Man

Before anyone asks, this is the text of the card according to Serebii:

Search your deck for up to 3 different items with “Ball” in their name, reveal them and put them into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck.

https://www.serebii.net/card/shinystarv/175.shtml