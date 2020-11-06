Ball Guy Haunts Pokémon Trading Card Game

Image : Pokémon

Remember the Ball Guy from Pokémon Sword and Shield? He’s back! In card form.



This card is part of the Pokémon trading card game’s upcoming “Shiny Star V” expansion, which launches in Japan on November 20. I’m honestly horrified; just look at his knees! Why are they so realistic?!

As if there wasn’t enough going on in the world, I have to deal with this now? Excuse me while I go lie down for a bit.