News

The Political Donations Of Top Video Game Execs

nathangrayson
Nathan Grayson
election 2020
election 2020 donations bobby kotick gabe newell marc merrill politics
14
1
Illustration for article titled The Political Donations Of Top Video Game Execs
Image: Activision

An elderly man contest is happening today. It is the product not of a functioning democracy, but a system fueled by corporate lobbying, vast fortunes, and the whims of the wealthy. So let’s have a look at what some video game executives have been up to recently.

(This information was obtained using OpenSecrets.org, a database of federal campaign contributions and lobbying data.)

Bobby Kotick (CEO, Activision)

Illustration for article titled The Political Donations Of Top Video Game Execs
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Image: OpenSecrets.org

Marc Merrill (Co-chairman, Riot Games)

Image: OpenSecrets.org
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Strauss Zelnick (CEO, Take-Two Interactive)

undefined
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Gabe Newell (President, Valve)

undefined
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Phil Spencer (Executive VP of gaming, Microsoft)

undefined
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Robert Altman (CEO, ZeniMax)

undefined
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Mike Morhaime (Former CEO, Blizzard)

undefined
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Humam Sakhnini (President, King Digital Entertainment)

undefined
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Emmett Shear (CEO, Twitch)

undefined
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Tim Schafer (CEO, Double Fine Productions)

undefined
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Donald Mustard (Worldwide creative director, Epic Games)

undefined
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Palmer Luckey (Former exec, Oculus/Facebook)

undefined
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Image: OpenSecrets.org
Image: OpenSecrets.org

Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

DISCUSSION

genejacket
Gene Jacket

As if we needed more reasons to fucking detest the sentient pile of human shit that calls itself Bobby Kotick...