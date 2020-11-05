Capcom Hit By Cyber Attack, Group Claims To Have Stolen 1TB Of Employee & Customer Data

Image : Capcom

On November 2, Capcom’s servers were brought down by “unauthorized access carried out by a third party”.



Advertisement

As Bleeping Computer report, the group claiming responsibility for the attack say they downloaded around 1TB of data, containing everything from employee’s visa records to customer bank details to “proprietary Business information”.

Capcom, in their own statement, say “at present there is no indication that any customer information was breached”, while adding they are “consulting with the police as well as other related authorities” on both the breach and attempts to restore their servers.

Advertisement

Here’s Capcom’s statement in full:

Beginning in the early morning hours of November 2, 2020 some of the Capcom Group networks experienced issues that affected access to certain systems, including email and file servers. The company has confirmed that this was due to unauthorized access carried out by a third party, and that it has halted some operations of its internal networks as of November 2. Capcom expressed its deepest regret for any inconvenience this may cause to its various stakeholders. Further, it stated that at present there is no indication that any customer information was breached. This incident has not affected connections for playing the company’s games online or access to its various websites.