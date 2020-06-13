Welcome To The Ugliest Castle In The World

This week we use a chain to fight the power, try to figure out what’s going on with Chris Redfield’s face, check out a ton of new PS5 games, discuss the role of police in games and visit the ugliest castle in video game history.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
It’s not just TV and movies that have problems with their portrayals of cops. Games have a long history of showing cops as selfless, honorable heroes.
Chris, buddy, you doing alright?
The sound design in Clubhouse Games is possibly some of the best this generation. I love the way cards shuffle and dice rattle.
Tweets!
Thank you, I did enjoy this.
If you kneel in front of the cops while holding a special pearl in just the right spot, you unlock the ability to defund them.
Peach, you need to hire some interior decorators.
News
- Nintendo Confirms Another 140,000 Accounts Were Possibly Breached In April
- NYC Prisoners Given $15 Bootleg Game Boys
- Chivalry 2 Will Allow Crossplay Between PS5, Xbox Series X, And Other Consoles
- Wizards Of The Coast Bans 7 Racist Magic: The Gathering Cards
- Racist Spam Bots Are Running Rampant In Team Fortress 2
- EA Brings A Bunch More Games To Steam
- Grand Theft Auto V Is Coming To PS5
- Demon’s Souls Is Being Remade On PS5
- Horizon Zero Dawn Sequel Forbidden West Is On PS5
- Resident Evil 8: Village Announced By Capcom
- Gods & Monsters Accidentally Goes Live On Stadia For 30 Minutes
- Riot Games Executive Resigns Following “Abhorrent” George Floyd Comments
- Call Of Duty’s Battle Royale Adds Random Event That Resurrects Everybody
Trailers & Videos From The Past Week
Is that an X-Wing I see....(It’s not.)
I wasn’t that interested in this game and now suddenly I want it very badly.
The Ratchet & Clank reboot on PS4 is one of the best action platformers made in the last decade. So I’m a little excited about this.
Death Stranding called, it’s suing you.
I’m going to give Wasteland 2 a second chance. I tried it once on console and I hated it. But maybe on PC...