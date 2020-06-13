Welcome To The Ugliest Castle In The World

GROSS! Disgusting! Bleh!! Screenshot : Nintendo ( Twitter

This week we use a chain to fight the power, try to figure out what’s going on with Chris Redfield’s face, check out a ton of new PS5 games, discuss the role of police in games and visit the ugliest castle in video game history.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

It’s not just TV and movies that have problems with their portrayals of cops. Games have a long history of showing cops as selfless, honorable heroes.

Is Chris Redfield Okay Chris Redfield is an amorphous blob. The veteran Resident Evil protagonist seems to fill whatever… Read more

Chris, buddy, you doing alright?

The sound design in Clubhouse Games is possibly some of the best this generation. I love the way cards shuffle and dice rattle.

Thank you, I did enjoy this.

If you kneel in front of the cops while holding a special pearl in just the right spot, you unlock the ability to defund them.

Peach, you need to hire some interior decorators.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Is that an X-Wing I see....(It’s not.)

I wasn’t that interested in this game and now suddenly I want it very badly.

The Ratchet & Clank reboot on PS4 is one of the best action platformers made in the last decade. So I’m a little excited about this.

Death Stranding called, it’s suing you.

I’m going to give Wasteland 2 a second chance. I tried it once on console and I hated it. But maybe on PC...