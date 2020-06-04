Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

EA Brings A Bunch More Games To Steam

Ian Walker
Filed to:Electronic Arts
Electronic ArtsEASteamValveKotaku Core
Illustration for article titled EA Brings A Bunch More Games To Steam
Image: Popcap

Electronic Arts released a handful of its games on Steam today. This move, combined with last year’s release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, marks a significant return for the publisher, which left Valve’s digital games distribution platform for its own Origin launcher in 2013.

Some of the EA games now available on Steam include Dragon Age II, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Need for Speed Heat, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Unravel, Unravel Two, Sea of Solitude, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. In total, EA added 25 more games to the Steam marketplace. Moving forward, EA also plans to release new games, like tomorrow’s Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, on Steam the same day as on other platforms.

EA Access, a subscription service currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Origin, will eventually make its way to Steam as well. It’s expected to launch sometime this summer.

You can find a complete listing of the EA games now available on Steam on the company’s official publisher page.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

