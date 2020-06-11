Resident Evil 8 Announced By Capcom

Look who showed up towards the end of Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal. Why it’s Resident Evil 8, coming in 2021.



Advertisement

Or do we call it Resident Evil: Village, to match up with the rumored title that’s been circulating for months leading up to the official reveal? How about we split the difference and call it Resident Evil 8: Village?



According to the trailer shown during the PS5 event, it’s Resident Evil 8, and it’s coming to the PS5. Likely PC and Xbox One as well, but it’s Sony’s day. Interesting location, no? Can’t wait to step into the shoes of Ethan again and *watches end of video* nevermind.

Advertisement

Here’s a description of the game and setting, direct from the PlayStation Blog:

Taking place a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, in which protagonist Ethan Winters traveled to Louisiana to search for his missing wife, Mia, Resident Evil Village sees the reunited Mia and Ethan living happily together and putting their shared nightmares of the Baker’s plantation house behind them. Finally able to move on from those horrifying events, Ethan’s world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions… and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village. Unlike the cramped corridors of the Baker mansion in Resident Evil 7, the fear of dark corners has been replaced with the anxiety of the unknown as Ethan searches for answers within decrepit buildings among snow-covered trees.