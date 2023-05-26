While the teacher had to adjust the mic during the performance, the kids in the crowd picked up the slack and sang along to every word. The talent show wasn’t a competition, but she got a round of applause and has blown up online, so she stays winning.

What you can’t see in most of these videos is that she also styled her hair to match Bowser’s color palette, with red, yellow, and green highlights in a bubble mohawk braid. Honestly, iconic. The slay of the century. @jessicawillis259 did tag Black in the original video, but the actor has yet to respond.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie had its ups and downs, but “Peaches” remains a highlight, has been streamed millions of times in places like Spotify, and maybe even has some Oscar buzz around it for Best Original Song. But on top of that, the movie made a fuckton of money, so much that Disney is even giving it props. If you haven’t seen the flick yet, it’s available on streaming platforms now.