When I saw the Super Mario Bros. Movie, the one moment I lost it in the theater was when Jack Black’s Bowser sang his piano-driven ballad “Peaches” midway through the movie. It was silly, pathetic, and hella catchy. This past week, a school audience got to relive that moment when a kid performed the song at a talent show in full Bowser costume, and it ruled.



TikTok user @jessicawillis259 posted a few videos of their daughter performing the song at the show, and the best one for me isn’t even the performance, it’s the reveal shot when the curtains open and she’s dressed as King Koopa himself and you can hear all the kids get excited because you know they’ve seen the record-breaking movie and know what’s coming.

While the teacher had to adjust the mic during the performance, the kids in the crowd picked up the slack and sang along to every word. The talent show wasn’t a competition, but she got a round of applause and has blown up online, so she stays winning.

What you can’t see in most of these videos is that she also styled her hair to match Bowser’s color palette, with red, yellow, and green highlights in a bubble mohawk braid. Honestly, iconic. The slay of the century. @jessicawillis259 did tag Black in the original video, but the actor has yet to respond.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie had its ups and downs, but “Peaches” remains a highlight, has been streamed millions of times in places like Spotify, and maybe even has some Oscar buzz around it for Best Original Song. But on top of that, the movie made a fuckton of money, so much that Disney is even giving it props. If you haven’t seen the flick yet, it’s available on streaming platforms now.

