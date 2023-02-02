The Pokémon Spin-off Games Ranked From Worst To Best

9. Pokémon Unite

I likely never would have played a MOBA if Pokémon Unite hadn’t come along and sucked me in back in 2021. I’ve fallen off the game a bit, but before that, I put in over 200 hours as a Pikachu main exclusively because I’m relentlessly stubborn and like the little yellow guy a lot. While the game is very much a “baby’s first MOBA” and doesn’t have quite the same intricacies of something like League of Legends and Dota, it’s such a neat use of the Pokémon competitive sport culture to retool those ideas for something team-based and cooperative. With each new character added, Unite finds new mechanical intricacies that are honestly even daunting to go back to after a long time away. But every time I see that TiMi Studio Group has decided to add some weirdo like Comfey or Dodrio to the roster, I know it’s going to make the game more interesting to play and master.

Not that I’ll ever play them though. I’m a Pikachu one-trick until I die.