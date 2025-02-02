Starting Strong In Sniper Elite: Resistance, Snagging The Best Deals In Nintendo's Latest Sale, And More Of The Week's Tips

This week, we’ll help you hook up your PS VR2 to your PC, start strong in Sniper Elite: Resistance, and snag the best deals in Nintendo’s current Switch sale. Read on for these tips and more.
The PlayStation VR2 Headset didn’t light the world on fire when it originally released in 2023, but its user base has grown despite a lackluster launch. Plus, the headset itself features some pretty impressive VR hardware. Following a substantial $200 discount in 2024, many PlayStation 5 owners got to enjoy Beatsaber and Resident Evil 4 in first-person for the relatively more affordable price of $349.99. What’s more, Sony has since released a PC Adapter for the VR2, which provides access to the thousands of VR games available on Steam and a new option for VR gamers on PC. What’s not to love? - Timothy Monbleau Read More
A new Nintendo Switch eShop sale is happening right now. Nearly 40 games are currently marked down, including some first-party hits from Nintendo and a selection of third-party titles, too. - Zack Zwiezen Read More
After Marvel Rivals’ latest patch buffed Moon Knight’s ultimate ability, Hand of Khonshu, I noticed it was melting my teammates. I had already considered the AoE attack—which has a super-quick cast time and a decent radius of almost immediate damage—one of the most effective damage dealers in the game, then when it became even more powerful in the current season I didn’t question it. But it turns out its devastating efficiency might actually be a bug. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
If you’re the type of Pokémon fan who cares about collecting every variation of its 1,000+ monsters, that means constantly seeking out special events to receive a rare critter or searching for hours to find one with a low spawn rate hiding in the tall grass. Shiny Pokémon are the rarest of the rare, with a color scheme different from the regular versions of any given pocket monster. Some rare legendaries are even “shiny-locked,” meaning they will never appear in games with the alternate coloring. But good news: two of them are finally being made available, although you’ll have to complete the entire Pokédex in Pokémon Legends: Arceus or Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to claim them. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
Baldur’s Gate 3’s eighth big patch is in the works over at Larian Studios right now, and the team is going to let players stress test the update at some point before it’s pushed live. However, it looks like the patch has mysteriously appeared on PlayStation 5, and Larian’s not sure why. If you want to get an un-tested preview of the patch, go ahead and download it on your PS5. But be warned, it will affect your saves while Larian sorts through the issue. - Kenneth Shepard Read More
Marvel Snap is trying to make it up to fans after it briefly disappeared as part of the TikTok ban earlier this month. While the hit mobile card game’s makers are searching for a new publisher to prevent another huge outage in the future, it’s also welcoming players back with tons of free stuff including gold, credits, and bonus season pass XP. - Ethan Gach Read More
Sniper Elite: Resistance is all about making the most of your equipment and stealthy instincts as you work to complete the objectives scattered around each map. As such, you’ll need to invest some points into skills as you level up, granting you some boons to help you survive. Here are the skills most folks should buy first. - Billy Givens Read More
Sniper Elite: Resistance is the newest entry in the long-running franchise. Launching on January 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (in addition to last gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles), the new game brings a brand-new operative to the forefront of the story while maintaining the tense, stealth-focused gameplay fans have come to know and love. As with all the games in the series, you can expect a fairly lengthy campaign with plenty of different ways to approach your objectives. - Billy Givens Read More
Sniper Elite: Resistance is a challenging sequel that doesn’t shy away from testing your marksmanship. As such, you’ll want to bring your best self to each mission. Below, we’ve got a handful of tips we think might help you do exactly that, so take a look and put ‘em to good use. - Billy Givens Read More
The Zone is home to countless mutations and enemies, like bandits wielding shotguns and Snorks ambushing a lone Stalker foolish enough to wander into an abandoned factory at night. Sure, the right weapon, like a powerful submachine gun or fast-firing revolver, will make quick work of most enemies in the game, giving you the edge in pushing forward with your assault. But what about defense? Your typical suit won’t stop a bullet, nor will it make you stronger and faster. But an exoskeleton will! - Brandon Morgan Read More