Starting Strong In Sniper Elite: Resistance, Snagging The Best Deals In Nintendo's Latest Sale, And More Of The Week's Tips

If you’re the type of Pokémon fan who cares about collecting every variation of its 1,000+ monsters, that means constantly seeking out special events to receive a rare critter or searching for hours to find one with a low spawn rate hiding in the tall grass. Shiny Pokémon are the rarest of the rare, with a color scheme different from the regular versions of any given pocket monster. Some rare legendaries are even “shiny-locked,” meaning they will never appear in games with the alternate coloring. But good news: two of them are finally being made available, although you’ll have to complete the entire Pokédex in Pokémon Legends: Arceus or Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to claim them. - Kenneth Shepard Read More