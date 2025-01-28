How Long Is Sniper Elite: Resistance?

Sniper Elite: Resistance is the newest entry in the long-running franchise. Launching on January 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (in addition to last gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles), the new game brings a brand-new operative to the forefront of the story while maintaining the tense, stealth-focused gameplay fans have come to know and love. As with all the games in the series, you can expect a fairly lengthy campaign with plenty of different ways to approach your objectives.

Due to Sniper Elite: Resistance’s various difficulty settings, it’s hard to say precisely how long a basic runthrough of the game will take everyone, as you might want to play the game a few times over. However, if you’re playing on Sharpshooter (Normal), you can expect to spend about 10-12 hours just clearing the primary campaign objectives and reaching the credits.

However, that’s not taking into account Sniper Elite: Resistance’s wide variety of extra content, such as finding multiple types of collectibles, completing optional objectives in each mission, and tackling the brand-new Propaganda Missions. There’s a lot to do.

With that being said, if you’re aiming to do most of this content, it’s going to take you quite a while—especially if you’re also aiming to earn all of the trophies or achievements in the game. Doing so will require you to complete the game on the hardest difficulty, find all the collectibles, kill enemies with a lot of different guns and methods, and even play a bit of the game’s online mode.

If your goal is to tackle all of the above, you can spend around 25 hours with a guide or even up to 30-40 hours without. But given how ruthless the game can be, all of this will ultimately depend on your skill and how quickly you can clear content, of course.

But we believe in you. Suit up, grab your rifle, and get at it, soldier.

Sniper Elite Resistance is available on January 30, 2025 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs.