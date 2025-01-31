Every Organ You Can Shatter With Bullets In Sniper Elite: Resistance

Unsurprisingly, Sniper Elite: Resistance features the franchise’s famous X-Ray killcam feature, which slows down time to show bullets entering a soldier’s body. Sometimes, you may even hit an organ for some extra gruesome visuals. If you’re wondering how many organs are in the game and how to hit them all to snag the “Open Surgery” Trophy/Achievement, let’s get into some biology.

All organs you can shoot in Sniper Elite: Resistance and how to hit them

Head - The head is likely to be among the most common spots you aim for. Just put your reticle directly on the enemy’s upper head to ensure you splatter their brain matter.

- The head is likely to be among the most common spots you aim for. Just put your reticle directly on the enemy’s upper head to ensure you splatter their brain matter. Eye - Since you’re probably going to be aiming for the head frequently, you’re almost certain to hit some eyeballs along the way. If not, this is pretty self-explanatory, so just line up a soldier’s peeper and blast away.

- Since you’re probably going to be aiming for the head frequently, you’re almost certain to hit some eyeballs along the way. If not, this is pretty self-explanatory, so just line up a soldier’s peeper and blast away. Heart - It might come as a surprise that Nazis have a heart, but you should still explode ‘em. Line up your shot slightly left-of-center on their chest to make it happen.

- It might come as a surprise that Nazis have a heart, but you should still explode ‘em. Line up your shot slightly left-of-center on their chest to make it happen. Lung - The lungs are located on each side of the chest wall, so you’re all but certain to score plenty of shots on them when aiming for center mass.

- The lungs are located on each side of the chest wall, so you’re all but certain to score plenty of shots on them when aiming for center mass. Intestine - The intestines can be hit by aiming just below the belly button and just above the crotch. Also, gross.

- The intestines can be hit by aiming just below the belly button and just above the crotch. Also, gross. Stomach - The stomach holds all the bile that Nazis spew, so let’s burst it. You can find this one in the upper left abdomen. If you aim a bit too high, you’ll score a lung shot, though, so this one may take some practice.

- The stomach holds all the bile that Nazis spew, so let’s burst it. You can find this one in the upper left abdomen. If you aim a bit too high, you’ll score a lung shot, though, so this one may take some practice. Liver - The liver is located in the upper right abdomen. As with the stomach, aiming too high can result in a lung shot, so just keep at it until you figure out just the right spot.

- The liver is located in the upper right abdomen. As with the stomach, aiming too high can result in a lung shot, so just keep at it until you figure out just the right spot. Kidney - The kidneys are located on the left and right sides of the lower abdomen. These are tiny little organs and require a pinpoint shot. Just aim right above the butt on either side and you’ll eventually get one.

- The kidneys are located on the left and right sides of the lower abdomen. These are tiny little organs and require a pinpoint shot. Just aim right above the butt on either side and you’ll eventually get one. Testicle - Yes, you can shoot Nazis in the balls. Aim directly at their crotch and fire away. Since Nazis have such pathetic little baby nuts, this one could take a bit of time to perfect, but it’s worth it for the killcam.

When you’ve shot every organ in the game, you’ll earn yourself the “Open Surgery” trophy or achievement for being such a damn good sharpshooter. Reward yourself by shooting more Nazis.

Sniper Elite: Resistance is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs via Steam.